Man airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital with stab wounds as suspect arrested for attempted murder
The incident occurred at a property on Crown Street in Millom shortly after 4.30pm yesterday.
Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was transported by air ambulance.
He remained in a stable condition this morning, officers confirmed.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the attack.
A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which might assist to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or visit cumbria.police.uk/reportit, quoting log number 159 of June 18.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.