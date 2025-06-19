A man in his 50s was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the abdomen.

The incident occurred at a property on Crown Street in Millom shortly after 4.30pm yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was transported by air ambulance.

He remained in a stable condition this morning, officers confirmed.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the attack.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which might assist to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or visit cumbria.police.uk/reportit, quoting log number 159 of June 18.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.