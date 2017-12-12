Man airlifted to hospital after 'industrial incident' close to Preston Dock

A man was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in an 'industrial incident' close to Preston Dock.

The North West Air Ambulance service said it flew the man, in his 30s, to Royal Preston Hospital after its yellow helicopter was called out at around 1.30pm today.

A spokeswoman said he suffered 'wrist and serious hand' injuries.

Two rapid response cars and an ambulance were called to Chain Caul Way, home to several businesses, at 1.25pm, an ambulance service spokeswoman added.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has yet to say whether it has been made aware of the incident.

