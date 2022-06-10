Man, aged 28, dies in crash on A586 road at Larbreck

Police are appealing for information after confirming that a 28-year-old man died in a collision between two cards which closed a major Fylde road for several hours on Friday.

By Tony Durkin
Friday, 10th June 2022, 4:25 pm
Updated Saturday, 11th June 2022, 2:39 pm

The incident happened on the A586 Garstang Road at Larbreck around 10.30am on Friday and involved a Kia Ceed and a Land Rover Range Rover.

Read More

Read More
Blackpool stabbing sees Dickson Road and Springfield Road shut by police

Police said the driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries at the scene. The driver of the Range Rover sustained no injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police are seeking information after the crash in which a 28-year-old driver died

A road closure was put in place for six hours to allow investigation work to be carried out.

Sgt Craig Booth of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and foremost my thoughts are with his loved ones at this extremely distressing time”

“We are now working to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam footage, which could assist our investigation to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 0386 June 10, 2022.

FyldePoliceLancashire PoliceKia