Man, 85, struck and threatened with knife by robbers in Morecambe

Cowardly robbers attacked an 85-year-old man during a burglary at a house in Morecambe.

At shortly before 8:15pm last night (Monday, October 16), three men made their way into the property on Morecambe Road and demanded money from an 85 year old man.

He was struck on the arm with a metal pole and threatened with a knife.

The trio searched inside for money but left empty handed.

DI Andy Ellis from Lancaster CID said: “We believe this was a callous, targeted attack against an elderly man in the place where he should be most safe; his own home.

“If you know or saw anything that could help us catch the people responsible, please get in contact.”

You can call 01524 596670 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference WB1812627.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.