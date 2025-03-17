A 60-year-old man was arrested after a cannabis farm and Class A drugs were found during a raid in Hesketh Bank.

Officers executed a warrant on Shore Road this morning following information from the local community.

A cannabis farm along with a quantity of Class A drugs and drugs paraphernalia were found inside the address.

A man, 60, was arrested after a cannabis farm and Class A drugs were seized in Hesketh Bank | Lancashire Police

There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed and Electricity North West attended to make the area safe.

A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug, possession of a Class A drug, abstracting electricity and cultivating cannabis.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

This operation targets criminal gangs and individuals involved in activities such as drug trafficking, violence, exploitation, intimidation and fraud.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.