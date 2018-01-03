Man, 55, dies after being found 'unresponsive' following car crash close to football ground

Have your say

A 55-year-old man from Blackpool died after being found unresponsive following a car accident, police said.

Police said his BMW 320 collided with a hedge in Fleetwood Road, Wesham, at around 5.30pm yesterday.

He was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but medics were unable to save him.

It was not immediately clear whether he fell ill behind the wheel or suffered fatal injuries in the crash, with witnesses being urged to come forward.

The road, close to AFC Fylde's Mill Farm stadium, was closed for two hours while investigation work was done.

A police spokeswoman said no other vehicles were involved, while the ambulance service said it responded to reports of a one-vehicle collision.

A rapid response car and ambulance were sent to the scene at 5.31pm.

Sgt Marc Glass, from Lancashire Police, said an investigation was continuing into the circumstances of the man’s death.

He added: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the driver’s family at this difficult time.”

Witnesses, as well as anybody who saw the car before the accident, have been asked to call 101, quoting reference 0935 of January 2.