Man, 40, appears in court on Lancaster hit and run charges

A man has appeared in court following the serious hit and run collision in Lancaster which left a young woman in hospital the day before her 21st birthday.

Mark Kelbie, 40, of Garforth Street, Oldham, was arrested following a police investigation and charged with causing serious injury through dangerous driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to report an accident and driving without insurance.

He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning, Friday August 31.

He was bailed under several conditions including electronic monitoring, an overnight curfew and a condition to report twice a week to Oldham police station.

He has also been banned from entering Lancaster and must reside at his given address.

He will appear at Preston Crown Court on October 2.

The charges follow a serious collision on August 21 on Morecambe Road where a woman was struck by a van as she walked across a pedestrian crossing close to Ryelands Park.

The woman remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police have thanked like to thank everyone in the community who has assisted with their enquiries so far.

Anyone with information about the collision can call 101 quoting log 0873 of August 21st or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.