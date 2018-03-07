Make Race for Life in Preston a Mother's Day treat

This Mother’s Day, mums and daughters are being urged to enter Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Preston.

Race for Life

The charity is inviting women of all ages to take part in either Race for Life 5k or 10k, Pretty Muddy or Pretty Muddy Kids and pledge on Saturday June 16 or Sunday June 17 at Moor Park, Preston. Many women will be taking part in Race for Life with their mums while others will be participating to honour their memory.

Sarah Hunter, Cancer Research UK’s Preston event manager, said: “We are urging mums and daughters to make this Mother’s Day extra special by signing up to Race for Life. Women can make a real difference in the fight against cancer. Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists and doctors find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives and help to drive research to help beat more than 200 different types of cancer.”

“Taking part in Race for Life is a special and unique experience - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter. By joining like-minded ladies committed to the cause, women can unite against a disease that affects us all in some way.”

To enter visit http://www.raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.