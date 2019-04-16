Majority of Lancashire four year olds get into a school of their choice

Around two per cent of Lancashire's four year olds failed to get into a primary school of their choice, according to data released today.

Figures for primary school admission this September show that the vast majority, 98 per cent of new starters have been offered one of preferred schools, with 90 per cent due to attend their first choice school, with and eight percent will go to schools which were their second or third preference.

County Hall says two per cent of the 13,507 children applying for places have been allocated places at other schools, however the number of those receiving preferred places is likely to rise, as places are allocated from the lists of those children who are waiting for a place, as appeals are heard and adjustments are made.

Edwina Grant OBE, Lancashire County Council's executive director for education and children's services, said: "This is an exciting but anxious time of year for parents, as they find out where their child will be starting school.

"Careful planning means that 98 per cent of pupils have been allocated a place at one of the schools they preferred, with the majority getting a place at the school they wanted the most. Importantly, once again we've been able to offer every child in Lancashire a school place.

"School places are allocated fairly and objectively and every application is agreed upon using the criteria which have been agreed for that school.

"However, I know it can be very disappointing for parents if their child is one of the few who don't get one of their preferences, and our local admissions teams will be happy to give information and advice."

Parents will receive details about who to contact for advice and information on school admissions and appeals in the offer letter or email they receive.

Appeals are heard locally and those for Lancashire primary schools will take place during the summer term.

For more information, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools

Parents can also call on 0300 123 6707.