The construction of a highly-anticipated cricket facility in Lancashire has reached a significant milestone, with steel work for the new pavilion now underway.

Lancashire County Council and Lancashire Cricket are working together to build the new facility off Stanifield Lane in Farington, which will become a premier destination for both professional and community cricket.

It will be Lancashire Cricket’s second home - designed to ease the wear and tear on Old Trafford - but will foster cricket at all levels, providing a world-class environment for players and spectators alike.

The professional pitch and natural turf section of the training area were handed over to the county council and Lancashire Cricket in November last year. Much of the work since then has been on the cricket pavilion.

The foundations have progressed during January and the steel work for the frame of the building has now commenced. The steel is being sourced from Lancashire-based Leach Steel.

Once it's complete, the Farington cricket facility will become Lancashire Cricket’s second home after Emirates Old Trafford, to provide a stable pathway for the next generation of cricket stars. The site will also serve as a North West Centre of Excellence for the women's game.

LCC and Lancashire Cricket staff at the new cricket ground in Farington | LCC

Councillor Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for Economic Development and Growth, said: “The start of steel work marks a major step forward in the construction of the Farington cricket facility. This project is a testament to our commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure in Lancashire and supporting wellbeing. We are excited to see the progress and look forward to the positive impact this facility will have on our community.”

The Farington cricket facility is expected to be completed in time for the 2026 cricket season. Paul Allott from Lancashire Cricket also commented: “Everybody at the Club is excited to see the Farington Project take its next step, as the steel work for the pavilion begins in between both ovals.

“It has been incredible to see the site transform from farmers’ fields, into two top-quality cricket ovals and practice facilities and now the pavilion’s construction will mark one of the final steps in the building of Lancashire’s Cricket second home. We remain on track, and look forward, to welcoming Members and supporters to Farington during the 2026 season.”

Find out more about the project at lancashire.gov.uk/cricket