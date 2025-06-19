A major Spar wholesaler has confirmed the purchase of a farm site - but won’t comment on rumours of a shop and petrol station.

Model Farm in Croston Road, Farington, a site of 0.68 hectares close to the A582, was put on the market last summer for offers over £975,000 after plans were passed to redevelop it into a business park.

The idea was that existing buildings would be demolished, and in their place would be 13 ‘shell’ buildings rented out to fledgling businesses which would then be free to tailor the spaces for their own needs.

But in recent days, metal fencing surrounding the site was adorned in banners for the Spar, triggering residents and local councillors to question what was happening. Farington Councillor George Rear said he spoke to the Estates and Acquisitions Manager at James Hall & Co - the primary wholesaler to SPAR retailers in the North of England - and was told the plan was to develop the site into a petrol station with a large SPAR store attached to it.

Coun Rear said the manager described the scale as something like the one off the A584 in Warton and that formal planning requests to South Ribble Borough Council could be expected in the near future.

When the Post asked James Hall & Co about the plans, a spokesman would not be drawn on specifics. He said: “We can confirm ownership of the land at Model Farm and a planning application for development of the site will be submitted in due course.”

Coun Rear told the Post: “In principle, I’m in favour of a petrol station and a shop, and in general, people locally seem to prefer the idea over what has been approved.

“A lot of new homes have been built recently in this area, and there’s more to come - but there aren’t any shops or bars to go with it, that make a community. At the moment, if you live anywhere between Bannister Lane and School Lane, it’s a 20 minute walk or a car ride to get a pint of milk.

“The concerns I have are that it could be quite chaotic on Croston Road around the double roundabout, and we clearly need to look at that and what’s coming in terms of the LCC upgrade to that junction.”