Major fire at Bamber Bridge pub

Have your say

More than 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a thatched pub in Bamber Bridge.

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform have raced to the Hob Inn off Station Road after reports of flames and smoke coming from the roof.

The Hob Inn at Bamber Bridge

Traffic is being diverted from the scene of the blaze which is believed to have started around 4pm.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have an incident at a pub in Church Road, just off Station Road, Bamber Bridge.

READ MORE: When race riots sparked a gun battle on streets of Bamber Bridge

"The building is a pub with a large thatched roof.

Smoke billows from the thatched roof. Photo Louise Hill.

We have six fire engines there and also an aerial ladder platform. It is quite a large pub with quite a large roof.

"As far as we know there are no casualties."

Footage courtesy of Paul Little