Major accident blocks motorway

Police, fire crews and paramedics at the scene of the M65 crash this afternoon.
A major accident on the M65 is blocking all lanes of traffic.


The multi-vehicle collision, which is believed to involve at least one heavy goods vehicle, happened westbound between junctions 11 and 12 at around 1-15pm.

Traffic on all lanes is now blocked westbound while the police, fire, paramedics and the air ambulance are in attendance at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "This is a serious road traffic collision involving four or more vehicles, a number of them heavy goods lorries.

"The incident is on-going and we are advising motorists to use stay away from the motorway."