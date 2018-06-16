M65 closed in both directions as police deal with 'distressed' woman on bridge

The M65 has been closed in both directions as police deal with a 'distressed' woman on an over bridge.

Lancashire Police received a call at 1pm reporting a woman on the wrong side of a bridge railings over the motorway between junction six and five.

North West Motorway Police noted that it was two off duty police officers that noticed the lady in question.#

Subsequently the motorway was closed in both directions while police dealt with the situation.

At 1:50pm a spokesman for the police said that "she was on the wrong side of the railings on the bridge" but had since been brought to safety, with the motorway set to reopen imminently.