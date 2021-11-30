M61 hold-ups near Chorley after vehicle overturns
One lane of the M61 northbound carriageway has been closed after a vehicle overturned this afternoon.
Emergency services shut the slow lane between junction 6 for Horwich and junction 8 for Chorley.
The incident happened at around 3:45 this afternoon and police say it is causing some delays for drivers.
North West Motorway Police and Highways England closed the entire carriageway for a short while and urged motorists caught up in the queues to be patient.
A spokesperson said: "There is very slow traffic due to a rolled over vehicle.
"Please be patient. We will reopen the carriageway when it is safe to do so."
A short time later lanes two and three were reopened, but residual delays are expected to last until between 6:15 and 6:30pm.