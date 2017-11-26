M61 closed after collision

This was the scene after a crash which closed a Lancashire motorway for a time on Sunday morning.

Queues of traffic quickly built up and traffic was diverted as the M61 was shut southbound between junctions eight and six.

An uns[pecified number of casualties were taken to hospital after a collision and after the motorway reopened, North West Motorway Police tweeted this pictured and said: “Highways North West road workers vehicle struck on the hard shoulder resulting in what you see.

“This could have so easily been a fatality but thankfully it isn’t.”

It was the second time in 24 hours that a Lancashire motorway had been closed to traffic following a multi-vehicle collision.

The M6 near Leyland was shut for just under an hour on Saturday morning.