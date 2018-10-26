M6 remains closed as recovery and resurfacing continues

Motorists travelling south on the M6 are suffering severe delays due to the motorway being closed after an accident involving 10 vehicles.

The incident happened shortly after 10am between the southbound junctions 19 (Knutsford) and 18 (Holmes Chapel) of the motorway.

Firefighters have had to extract drivers from their lorries. Credit: Cheshire Fire and Rescue

All of the traffic trapped has been cleared however more than seven miles of traffic is still approaching the junction 19 which is closed

Highways England tweeted: "Trapped traffic has now all cleared from within the closure. Clear-up works continue, and we now have gritters at scene to assist with this. The carriageway remains closed at J19, with nearly 7 miles of slow moving traffic on approach to the closure."

Two of the drivers involved in the collision have suffered minor injuries. The crash involved a number of vehicles including a car transporter, a double decker bus and a number of HGVs.

The collision happened within roadworks as the motorway is being upgraded to a 'Smart' motorway.

Multiple emergency services have been on the scene. Credit: Cheshire Fire and Rescue

Two drivers have suffered minor injuries in the crash. Credit: Cheshire Fire and Rescue

A transporter carrying Range Rover's appears to have driven into the back of another HGV.