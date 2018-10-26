M6 partially open after multiple lorry crash

Motorists travelling south on the M6 are suffering severe delays due to the motorway being closed after an accident involving 10 vehicles.

The incident happened shortly after 10am between the southbound junctions 19 (Knutsford) and 18 (Holmes Chapel) of the motorway.

Firefighters have had to extract drivers from their lorries. Credit: Cheshire Fire and Rescue

Two of the drivers involved in the collision have suffered minor injuries and the motorway remains closes currently. The crash involved a number of vehicles including a car transporter, a double decker bus and a number of HGVs.

Recovery vehicles are currently working to clear the damaged lorries. One lane of the motorway has been opened to allow motorists to pass.

North West Motorway Police tweeted earlier: "All Emergency services are now on scene. All drivers will be assessed by Ambulance staff. Highways North West are already making arrangement for the recovery of the vehicles. Please avoid the area."

The collision happened within roadworks as the motorway is being upgraded to a 'Smart' motorway.

Multiple emergency services have been on the scene. Credit: Cheshire Fire and Rescue

The Highways Agency tweeted a picture of the collision which shows at least seven HGV's involved.

Two drivers have suffered minor injuries in the crash. Credit: Cheshire Fire and Rescue

A transporter carrying Range Rover's appears to have driven into the back of another HGV.