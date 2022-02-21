M6 closed with long delays between Preston and Wigan after lorry catches fire and crashes into bridge

The M6 was shut both ways between junctions 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland) after the crash, but the southbound carriageway reopened at 6.40am.

However, the northbound remains closed with approximately 3 miles of queueing traffic.

National Highways said a lorry had caught fire and crashed into a bridge.

Emergency services are at the scene.

The northbound entry slip road at junction J27 in Standish is also closed to prevent traffic joining the shut motorway.

Drivers are being diverted along Wigan Road through Euxton to rejoin the M6 at junction 28 in Leyland, bringing heavy traffic to the local roads.

Other motorway closures

The northbound exit slip at Charnock Richard Services is also closed. This might be due to a tree blocking Preston Road near the Hinds Head pub, just off the motorway exit.

Highways say the slip road will remain closed until the northbound carriageway reopens and congestion eases, with an estimated reopening of 8.30am.

Lanes 1 and 2 on the M6 in Preston were also briefly shut after a tree fell onto the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 (Broughton Interchange, M55) and 33 (A6 Preston North/Garstang) earlier.