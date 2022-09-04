Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorway is expected to be closed for several hours while police carry out investigation work into the incident. Diversions through Preston are in place.

The incident is understood to have happened shortly before 5am. Highway England North West tweeted: The #M6 is closed southbound between J32 and J31 near #Preston following a serious collision.

Access to the M55 is also closed by the same incident.

Motorway camera view southbound at junction 31 Preston. The section of the M6 is expected to be closed for several hours

