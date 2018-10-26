M6 closed after multiple lorry crash - Two drivers injured

Motorists travelling south on the M6 are being warned to expect severe delays after an accident involving several lorries.

The incident happened shortly after 10am between the southbound junctions 19 (Knutsford) and 18 (Holmes Chapel) of the motorway.

Two of the drivers involved have suffered minor injuries and the motorway remains closes currently.

It is hoped that lane three will be opened soon after recovery of the vehicles has started.

North West Motorway Police tweeted earlier: "All Emergency services are now on scene. All drivers will be assessed by Ambulance staff. Highways North West are already making arrangement for the recovery of the vehicles. Please avoid the area."

The collision happened within roadworks as the motorway is being upgraded to a 'Smart' motorway.

The Highways Agency tweeted a picture of the collision which shows at least seven HGV's involved.