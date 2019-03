Have your say

The M55 was partially closed while firefighters tackle a vehicle on fire.

The motorway was closed westbound while firefighters tackled a VW Passat which was on fire on the hard shoulder between junctions 3 at Kirkham and junction 4 for Blackpool.

The westbound carriageway was closed for around an hour while firefighters extinguished the blaze and Highways England officers cleared up the scene.

The road is now fully reopened.