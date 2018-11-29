M55 CRASH: Police reveal details of man killed in fatal collision

The man who died in a crash which closed the M55 for more than five hours was the grandad of two children also in the vehicle, police have confirmed.

The 58-year-old was in a Jaguar F-Pace R Sport which collided with a Peugeot on the westbound carriageway at 5.15pm on Friday.

He was from Bradford in West Yorkshire.

The two children, rear seat passengers in the Jaguar, were taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, suffering from a broken leg and minor head injuries. The driver of the Jaguar was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he died a short time later.

The driver of the Peugeot – a man in his 40s – received minor injuries. An investigation continues into the crash which happened between junction 1 at Broughton and junction 3 at Kirkham. It happened shortly after another collision on the eastbound side.

Anyone who saw the collision, or who has dashcam footage of it, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 1074 of November 23.