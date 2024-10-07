Lytham St Annes, Kirkham & Wesham planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Published 7th Oct 2024, 15:38 BST

Take a look at the planning applications validated by Fylde Borough Council last week (Monday, September 30 and Sunday, October 6).

Across the Fylde, 23 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new gym, changes at Lytham Hall and changes to already approved developments amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.

All the Lytham St Annes, Wesham & Kirkham planning applications validated between September 30- October 6

1. Fylde planning applications

All the Lytham St Annes, Wesham & Kirkham planning applications validated between September 30- October 6

Application valdiated on Sept 30 for non material amendment to planning permission 24/0158 to alter external construction material of front extension from red facing brick to grey facing brick.

2. 249 Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton PR4 1AE

Application valdiated on Sept 30 for non material amendment to planning permission 24/0158 to alter external construction material of front extension from red facing brick to grey facing brick.

Application validated on Sept 30 for prior approval for erection of an agricultural building pursuant to schedule 2, part 6 of the town and country planning (general permitted development) (england) order 2015

3. Corner Hall Farm, Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh with Thistleton PR4 3HE

Application validated on Sept 30 for prior approval for erection of an agricultural building pursuant to schedule 2, part 6 of the town and country planning (general permitted development) (england) order 2015

Application validated on Sept 30 for certificate of lawful development for proposed construction of side and rear dormers, installation of juliet balcony to rear dormer and insertion of roof lights to east and south facing roof slopes

4. 43 Blackpool Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4EJ

Application validated on Sept 30 for certificate of lawful development for proposed construction of side and rear dormers, installation of juliet balcony to rear dormer and insertion of roof lights to east and south facing roof slopes

