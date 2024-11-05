The historic Lytham Hall has submitted plans for a new 150 space car park in its grounds.

Last week, Fylde Borough Council received a planning application for the “formation of 150 parking spaces and a surface water detention basin” at Lytham Hall on Ballam Road.

The appliction was submitted by Heritage Trust for the North West, the building restoration charity who manages Lytham Hall which isl argely considered the most important 18th century home in Lancashire.

In the application form, the Heritage Trust for the North West states the plans would not only “provide additional parking spaces in the grounds of Lytham Hall” but also “remedy an area of ground where there is a persistent drainage issue.”

The organisation explains: “This area of the Estate is often water logged and impassable during periods of heavy rain. There is a benefit interms of access to the site year round for those on foot in improving the path and drainage of it.”

Further discussing the benefits of the scheme, Heritage Trust for the North West added: “The other main benefit is the parking of course in terms of amenity improvements for the local area to get traffic at peak periods off the surrounding roads or inappropriate temporary spaces on site into a dedicated large increased capacity car park.

“There will be great improvements for accessibilty for people at our major events in the summer as they will be much closer and no inappropriate parking will be required such as on the lawn in front of the house.”

The site affected is a 0.8 hectares area of unused grassland half way down the entrance road, north of Ring Dyke Way “which is located outside of the inner area of the grounds minimising any impact on the setting of the Hall”.

Describing the car park, Heritage Trust for the North West adds: “The works are designed in an ecologically sympathetic way eg a green car park rather than tarmacked for example.

“Great care has been taken in assessment to design and position the car park for minimal harm. The surface is mesh reinforcement pressed into the grass toprotect the landscape of the parkland. The tree and ecological reports have shaped the design to move it away from roots that need protection for example.”

Whilst the initial application does specify a car park featuring 150 spaces, the Heritage Trust for the North West do add that the “final number of spaces has not yet been determined but current assessments show it is likely to be approximately 120.”

There are currently 170 car parking spaces at Lytham Hall so at most we could be expecting there to be 320.

You can read the full planning application on the Fylde Borough Council website here.