A Lancashire pub has made a shock decision to ban children from its premises entirely.

Bosses at the New Inn in Rochdale Road, Bacup, made the announcement on social media this week, and say they’re acting on patrons wishes.

A statement said: “This is not something we wanted to do but after alot of complaints, the mess that has been left and kids being left to their own devices, running round.

“There will be no children under the age of 16 allowed in the pub at all. And no under 18s after 7.30pm. This was a hard decision for us as we know there are some great families with kids that do behave. Please bear in mind that we have children of our own and will also affect them. This decision has not be made lightly.”

The statement has been met with a largely positive reaction from the local community, with scores of people commenting. In response, one woman said: “Love this! Pubs aren't places for children! I was bought up in pubs and we were never allowed downstairs during opening hours. As an adult I don't want to see other people's kids if im in a pub, its a place for adults to relax.”

Another said: “All pubs should follow. I feel sorry for them kids who get brought up running around the pub in their school uniform until 8-9pm, fruit shoot and a bag of quavers for tea.”

But others called it a “brave decision” and some flipped it on it’s head, with one man saying: “I’d be banning the parents. If the kids are that bad, the parents are actually the ones causing the issue to be allowing it! I take my kids (to) the pub, they are well behaved and we all enjoy ourselves! Not all kids in pubs are feral!”

What is the law?

Children under 16 can generally enter pubs if they are with an adult, but licensing authorities can impose conditions barring children for specific premises.

If you’re under 18, it’s against the law:

for someone to sell you alcohol

to buy or try to buy alcohol

for an adult to buy or try to buy alcohol for you

to drink alcohol in licensed premises (such as a pub or restaurant)

However, if you’re 16 or 17 and accompanied by an adult, you can drink (but not buy) beer, wine or cider with a meal. It is illegal to give alcohol to children under the age of five.

You can serve alcohol in a restaurant if you’re 16 or 17 as long as the licence holder or bar manager has approved the sale.