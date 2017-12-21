Love of family made their day

Have your say

Farington Lodge was the beautiful setting for the marriage of Robert Ellams and Stacey Healey.

The couple met through their mutual friedn Samantha Walker and Robert proposed in June 2015 at Downtown Disney in Florida.

Robert and Stacey Ellams

Robert, a building surveyor, had asked a stranger to take a picture of them with the Disney hot-air balloon and lake in the backgroud.

While Stacey, a legal adviser, was posing for the picture, Robert got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

Their wedding day was made extra special because they had all their family and friends there to make it a memorable occasion.

They also had a live performance by Rob Auston singing Nickelback’s Far Away for their first dance.

Robert and Stacey Ellams

They say it was the most perfect moment of the day.

Robert, 29, said: “I was very fortunate to be able to marry my best friend in a perfect locatiion surrounded by the love of our closest family and friends.

And Stacey, 30, added:

“Even though the weather wasn’t what was expected, the day itself was ten times more amazing than I could ever have imagined.

“It was the day I got to marry the man I lovel.”