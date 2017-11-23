Love blossomed for fund-raisers

Love first blossomed at a charity night for newlyweds Philip Livesey and Debbee Boyle.

They met at the Gamull Pub in Preston raising money for a cystic fibrosis charity when Debbee was face-painting as part of the fundraising.

Phil and Debbee Livesey who were married at St Mary and St Michael's Catholic Church in Garstang.

Phil decided to get his chest painted at the event –and from their they began talking.

The couple then met again at another fund-raiser for the same charity, got talking once more, swapped numbers and the rest is history.

Forklift driver Phil, 39, made a romantic proposal on Tower Bridge in London August last year and wedding plans began.

They chose St Mary and St Michael’s Catholic Church in Garstang for the emotional September 8 ceremony, with the wedding breakfast held at Garstang Country Hotel.

There were a few special touches to the day including the wedding cake which was made by Debbee’s mum Christine Livesey and a surprise speech by their good friend Bobby Heaps.

Debbee, 45, who is a carer, said: “It’s hard to say what made the day special for us as everything and everyone that came made the day fantastic.

“From the limousine to the church, our arrival drinks at the hotel which had our names and date etched on to the glasses, the meal, a surprise speech by our good friend Bobby Heaps and our first dance was to Ed Sheeran’s Thinking out Loud.

“The dance was off the cuff.

“But I pulled the moves out and people commented on how it was one of the best they had seen.”