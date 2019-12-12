Lostock Hall is 'poor relation' in South Ribble, resident claims following Christmas Lights Switch-On

Lostock Hall is treated as a "poor relation" by South Ribble Borough Council, a resident has claimed.

Les Ellison made the claim following both the unveiling of the town's Christmas tree and the Lights Switch-On at Hope Terrace last Thursday.

Lee, who lives in Turner Avenue, said Lostock Hall is neglected in comparison to other towns in South Ribble because it does not have its own town council.

He added: "I feel that Penwortham get preference over us as they have a town council and have the vehicle to shout louder than us to get things done.

"I think the council does treat us differently. We are a poor relation as we have no community centre and half-baked Christmas decorations, if we are lucky enough to get any.

"All the other surrounding villages are looked after far better than us. You only have to look at the three trees that Penwortham get and compare every year.

"It’s like we get all the broken lights and baubles that are left in the bottom of the decorations box after Leyland, Bamber Bridge and Penwortham have took theirs.

"Ours is always threadbare and tatty. If the lights work at all we are lucky."

But Jennifer Mullin, director of neighbourhoods at South Ribble Borough Council, said many people have expressed their happiness with the Christmas provisions.

She said: “We welcome feedback from residents and listen to everyone’s comments and we’ve had a lot of positive feedback about the decorations.

“The Christmas tree is the same size and specification as all the trees that are provided for the borough by South Ribble Borough Council. Owing to the relatively wet summer we had in the UK, the trees are actually in as great a shape as ever – probably slightly better!

“Lostock Hall is a fantastic place and a much valued part of South Ribble: it is home to so many excellent businesses, charities, parks and voluntary or cultural organisations.

"Whilst Lostock Hall does not have its own town council, and additional budgets which stem from this, we work closely with residents and organisations in the area to continue to make Lostock Hall a great place in which to live, work, play and visit.

“For example, the Lostock Hall Christmas Lights Switch-On held last Thursday was a lovely event – with more than 200 residents attending. We were delighted to host Fr Christmas at the Pleasant Retreat Inn, who brought so much joy to the children there, and the Christmas lights were switched on by Annie Moat, a little girl who lives locally.

“The event also welcomed the Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble, local councillors, and of course Lostock Hall Memorial Brass Band who gave an incredible performance and helped us all get into the festive spirit with Christmas carols.”

Kelly Moran, manager of the Pleasant Retreat Inn, praised the council for the event.

She said: “The switch-on event was a roaring success and Santa was fantastic. It was wonderful to see so many excited children in the village – I have had lots of positive feedback from it all. The Christmas tree and lights on the Hope Terrace trees make the area feel really festive. Merry Christmas everyone!”

But Les said Lostock Hall is also unfairly treated by the council during other town events.

He added: "It’s the same with the carnival. We had bunting outside The Spar shop but Penwortham was done up like Blackpool Illuminations.

"We've had no hanging baskets or planters this year, whereas Leyland, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge looked like Chelsea Flower Show. Many people in the village think the same as me."