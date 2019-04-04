Lostock Hall high school dedicates new building to first head

Visitors to a South Ribble school took a trip down Memory Lane.

Lostock Hall Academy is showcasing its new Penketh Building and among those at the official opening was the family of the school’s first headteacher.

Margaret Scrivens Chair of Governors, Gaynor Gorman Principal, Ann Penketh, Graham Penketh, Mayor + Mayoress of South Ribble



The former portable classroom unit has been dedicated to Ted Penketh.



The Rosla block at then Lostock Hall secondary school was built back in 1972 to cope with the raising of the secondary school leaving age a year earlier from 15 to 16.



It was never meant to be a permanent fixture but 50 years later, in line with the changes made over the last few years, the ROSLA was identified as being in need of refurbishment.

The school successfully bid for funding to bring it up to scratch and work started in May 2018 on making it suitable for 21st-century learning.



A spokesman for the Todd Lane North school said: “The design and build was centred around inspiring teaching and learning for current and future generations of students attending Lostock Hall Academy.

“The building is light and airy and the classrooms are spacious and welcoming, allowing for greater flexibility for team teaching and smaller group work.

“Not only do we envisage our students and staff benefiting from the Penketh building, but we hope to be able to share it with our local community by opening it up as a conference and training facility.”

Representatives of Lea Hough Chartered Surveyors who ran the project along with the academy's business manager Kim Gill



The new building was the focus of attention when staff and governors invited members of the first headteacher’s family to officially open the new facilty dedicated to his memory, supported by the Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble, Coun John Rainsbury and his wife Shirley.

