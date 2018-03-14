Lostock Hall girl donates hair to Little Princess Trust

An eight-year-old girl has chopped off her long hair to raise money for a charity which provides wigs for sick children.

Lexie Parkinson, of Lostock Hall, raised £80 for the Little Princess Trust. Her hair will also be donated to the trust.

The Lostock Hall Primary School pupil said: “My hair makes me feel pretty so it’s nice for other children to feel the same, especially when they might not be feeling it. I want to help other girls. I like my new hair as I can brush it easily. I am happy I have raised so much money.”