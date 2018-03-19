Lostock Hall dad to Race to The Stones for the Baby Beat Appeal to mark his twins' 10th birthday

A Lancashire dad will pay a nod to the neonatal unit which saved his premature twins by tackling a two-day endurance trial to mark their tenth birthday.

Matthew Spaulding, of Lostock Hall, will take part in The Race to The Stones - a 100KM/62 mile run starting in Oxfordshire and finishing at the Avebury Stone Circle in Wiltshire from July 14 to 15.

All funds will go towards The Baby Beat Appeal at Royal Preston Hospital’s Sharoe Green unit, which helped to nurture his twins James and Amelia 10 years ago.

The 34-year-old, who also has an 18-month-old son Franklyn, said: “In March 2008 my twins James and Amelia were born three months premature in Royal Preston Hospital’s Sharoe Green unit.

“They then went into the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) from birth and were there until three months later.

“During those three months, the children endured many health problems but thanks to the amazing care they received from the neonatal staff, today James and Amelia are both healthy and happy children.

“After the twins were discharged in their first year, I wanted to give something back to the ward, so I raised money through doing a sponsored English Channel swim for them which raised more than £500 back in 2008.

“I decided after that, when they were 10 years old, I would do another event to raise money for the unit. So this year, with the twins’ tenth birthday, I have entered an annual event called The Race to The Stones.

“I will be completing the course doing 50km a day over the two days, which is more than a marathon each day. I have never even run a half marathon so it will be a big challenge for me.

“I want to raise as much money as I can for The Baby Beat Appeal as its funds go directly into The NICU unit at Preston so other babies and families can get the same amazing care we received. My son Franklyn was also in neonatal unit for a few days in July 2016 when he was born, so we really do have a lot to thank the staff for.”

To sponsor Matthew visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matt-spaulding-racetothestones.