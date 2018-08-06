Lost pubs of Preston: A round-up of all the pubs that have closed their doors since 2010

Have your say

Whether it’s a reunion with friends or a relaxing drink on a Saturday afternoon, pubs are a popular place to go.

Although Preston still has a wide array of different pubs to visit, quite a few have closed down since 2010 and are now distant memories of time gone by.

Here are the lost pubs of Preston since the year 2010.

Belle Vue, 143 New Hall Lane. Closed in 2014

Cotty Brook, Lea Lane. Closed in 2011.

The Cotty Brook was situated on Lea Lane and after closing in 2011 new houses have been built on the site.

Fox and Grapes, Ribbleton Lane. Closed in 2013

A former Whitbread pub in an area where a lot of pubs have closed.

Fylde Tavern, 300 Fylde Road. Closed in 2011.

This pub was previously known as the Steamer before becoming the Fylde Tavern. It is now The Marina Shisha House & Grill.

Globe, Corporation Street. Closed in 2010.

The Globe was situated on the corner of Corporation and Heatley Street. The pub was built in 1892 and was previously known as Tom’s Tavern and Nono’s, alongside various other names, before closing in 2010.

Greyhound, London Road. Closed in 2012.

John O’Gaunt, Cottam Avenue. Closed in 2013.

This Boddingtons pub was built in 1960, but closed in 2013.

Lamb and Packet, 91a Friargate. Closed in 2017.

This pub closed in 2017 when it was sold to UCLan.

New Ship Inn, 68 Watery Lane. Closed in 2011.

This pub closed in 2011 and was a free house at the time of closure, although it was previously a Greenall Whitley pub.

North Euston, 49 Moor Street. Closed in 2010.

The North Euston, also known as the Queen Vic, closed in 2010.

Prince Arthur, 71 Moor Lane. Closed in 2011.

This pub was later known as the The University Tavern and then JJ Lounge Bar at its time of closure in 2011.

Royal Garrison, 193 Watling Street. Closed in 2012.

Closure of this pub was blamed on poor trade.

Shawes Arms, 279 London Road, Walton-le-Dale. Closed in 2014.

Skeffington, Ribbleton Lane. Closed in 2013.

Tanners Arms, Adelphi Street. Closed in 2012.

This pub closed on New Year’s Eve in 2012.

Tithe Barn, Lord Street. Closed in 2016.

This pub closed in 2010 and then reopened and closed various times before closing its doors again in 2016.