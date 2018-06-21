Lost fell runner sparks rescue near Lancaster

A fell runner was dramatically rescued after he became lost on a hill in the Forest of Bowland fells, says a mountain rescue team.

The man was stranded on Clougha Pike and rescue teams say that although he was uninjured, but was starting to become cold and at risk of developing hypothermia.

Volunteers from The Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team (BPMRT) were scrambled in the pitch black to help the man at around 10.30pm on Monday.

And, thanks to cutting edge technology, the teams were able to find and reach the man in just over an hour.

A spokesman for the BPMRT said: "Lancashire Police were in contact with a fell runner who was lost on the northern slopes of Clougha Pike on the

Bowland Fells of North Lancashire.

"The man was reported as not injured but lost in the dark and starting to get cold.

"The Team was able to send a SMS text message to the missing person using SARLOC - a smartphone app that helps to locate hill walkers in trouble.

"This technology informs the missing person that we are searching for them and if they “click” on the response, their location is displayed on our mapping systems.

"In this case the message was successful and we were able to send four team members who live nearby in Lancaster immediately to the car park at Rigg Lane and up onto the fells above the Birk Bank area.

"The area is difficult underfoot - consisting mainly of heather covered boulders, but as we knew the exact location the first Team members arrived with the missing person at around 11.30pm.

"He was quickly assessed for injuries, given additional layers of clothing to offset the early stages of hypothermia and placed under a Mountain Rescue shelter but was in good spirits.

"We would advise that when you venture out on to the fells, especially on your own, you take a minimum of equipment – whistle, torch, full waterproofs, some food, map and a compass (and know how to use them).

"Also, tell someone where you are going and when you are due back. Remember that phone battery may just run out and it helps us to know where to start to look for you."

The man remained uninjured and was able to return home following the incident.

Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team is a charity that is staffed entirely by volunteers who give up their time freely. If you would like to assist our work please visit our Facebook pages https://www.facebook.com/BowlandPennineMRT/ where you will find information about the Team and how to donate.