Lorry fire on M6 at Tebay with long delays expected

The northbound M6 northbound about a mile north of Tebay services is shut due to a lorry fire.

By Richard Hunt
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 8:57 am
Updated Thursday, 28th October 2021, 9:08 am

Motorists are being told to expect long delays.

Police and ambulance are at the scene, with no further details yet on whether anyone was seriously hurt.

The lorry fire on the M6 near Tebay, Cumbria
