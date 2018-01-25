Longton teen wins Marsh Trust Volunteer Award for her work with Barnardo's

Megan Rigby has been honoured with a Marsh Trust Volunteer Award for her work with Barnardo’s children’s charity.

The 19-year-old from Longton has been a volunteer with Barnardo’s Include Me 2 service in Preston for the past three years, supporting children and young people from the age of five to 19 who have disabilities and special needs. She has also talked about her volunteering experiences to youngsters, which resulted in more young people being recruited as volunteers.

To support the charity’s 150th anniversary celebrations in 2016/2017, Megan also organised fund-raising events, raising £1,500. She also attended Barnardo’s 150th anniversary garden party at Buckingham Palace as a special guest of the charity.

Paul Wilcox, Barnardo’s assistant director for Lancashire, said: “Megan is a fantastic role model to the young people we work with and support and has built some excellent relationships with the children, other volunteers and staff.

“I would like to thank Megan for all the time, commitment and support she gives to Barnardo’s.”

Megan, who is studying biomedical sciences at the University of Newcastle, said: “I am really happy I have won the award. I really enjoy volunteering as it is really rewarding and great fun.”

The efforts of two other young volunteers in Lancashire were also recognised in the recent Marsh Trust Awards. Amy Draper and Lewis Bernstein were both highly commended for their work to support Barnardo’s.