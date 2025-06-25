Longton Live is back - here's where to go for live music and which roads will be closed
On Friday and Saturday evening there will be 119 performances taking place across 16 venues.
The event is organised by South Ribble Borough Council in partnership with The Creative Network and will see performances taking place at participating venues between 7pm and 11pm, over the two nights.
Wristbands are on sale in all participating venues (except the outdoor stage), and from the acts taking part. Priced at £6 each (under 12’s go free*), wristbands act as your ticket for the entire event, permitting access into any of the Longton Live venues across the two nights.
Venues:
- Golden Ball of Longton
- Hopton's Tap House and Cocktails
- The Black Bull
- The Red Lion
- The Ram’s Head
- Longton VM Sports Club
- Booths Longton
- The Lemon Tree
- Orchid Café & Bar
- Romano’s Restaurant
- Spar Longton
- St. Oswald's Primary School
- St Andrew's Church
- St Andrew's Church Hall
- Longton WI Hall
- Outdoor Stage (located outside St. Andrew’s Church Hall)
Councillor Matthew Farnworth, South Ribble Borough Cabinet member for Culture and Social Justice said: “We’re excited to see South Ribble Live return to Longton for another year, it’s always great to see people come out and enjoy live music.The Live events are a fantastic way to bring the community together, support local businesses and local acts.”
Road closure and bus changes
To facilitate the event, Liverpool Road will be closed from after the Marsh Lane Junction to just after Orchard Lane from 6pm – midnight. Bus stops on Liverpool Road between the Marsh Lane junction and Chapel Lane junction will not be in operation from 6pm to midnight.
Buses will follow the diversion along School Lane back on to Liverpool Road in both directions where bus stops will operate as usual. If you require any further information please contact your bus operator.
Find out what’s on, when and where in the full event programme which can be found on the event web page: www.discoversouthribble.co.uk/longtonlive
*some venue restrictions apply for children under 18, see www.discoversouthribble.co.uk/longtonlive for more information.
