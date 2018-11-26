Longridge Lodge donates to Red Rose Recovery

Members of Longridge Lodge donated £500 to Red Rose Recovery, which aims to reduce reoffending through positive behaviour change.

The charity provides support to vulnerable individuals and their families by improving wellbeing and reducing dependency on drugs and alcohol.

Pete Yarwood, chief executive officer of Red Rose Recovery, said: “Through our volunteer community projects, events and engagement within the prisons, we believe we can inspire people who have taken the wrong path. We do this by helping them believe they can achieve anything if they put their minds to it. We also focus on their skills and not their past.

“We’re grateful to the Longridge Freemasons for inviting us to talk about our offender outreach programmes and for the money they raised to help us continue our good work.”

Andrew Thiele, Worshipful Master of Longridge Lodge, said: “Having recently seen on the news the inspirational work led by Red Rose Recovery to help Lancashire offenders turn their lives around, I invited them to join our lodge to talk to our members.

“I am delighted that despite our small membership, we were able to donate £500 to support the charity with their ongoing offender rehabilitation programmes.”