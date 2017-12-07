Longridge gets ready for town council election

The poll cards for the Longridge Town Council election on December 14 are now out.

The two candidates standing for the vacant Dilworth ward position are Mr Lee Jameson representing the Labour party and Conservative Mr Brian Holden.

The by-election next Thursday follows the resignation of Coun Rupert Swarbrick after 10 years on the town council.

Former parliamentary candidate Mr Lee has lived in Berry Lane since 2015 and served as a Labour election agent for the Ribble Valley in the June 2017 General Election. He said he was looking for an opportunity to help make 'Longridge a better place to work and live.'

He said: "I pledge if elected to hold monthly drop in sessions so that residents can give me their views on the local issues that matter to them. I will work hard with my fellow Labour Councillors Mike Everett and Greg Priest to make sure that the Town Council is more answerable to the residents."

The Conservatives prospective candidate for the Dilworth ward is Mr Holden, of Higher Road, who is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his father, who was also a local councillor.

The chartered civil engineer and business associate director has talked of his aims to try and see the re-opening of the town police station.

Both candidates have spoken of their concerns for continued housing development across the area and the strains on local resources.

The polls open at 7am on December 14