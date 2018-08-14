Longridge cyclists raise £14,500 for CancerHelp

A team of Longridge cyclists raised more than £14,500 for a cancer charity in support of a woman who has battled cancer.

Read more: /life-is-tough-we-face-many-challenges-and-we-have-to-find-strength-to-pick-ourselves-up-and-fight-like-a-warrior-i-will-do-this-1-8655089 and /life-is-precious-my-doctor-told-me-go-and-enjoy-it-1-8932288



The seven-strong group cycled more than 150 miles from Flamborough Head on the east coast to the west coast, finishing at Glasson Dock, raising funds for CancerHelp in Preston and Garstang.

They were inspired to take on the challenge in support of Joanne Wareing, of Longridge, who has documented her fight with rare cancer, burkitt lymphoma through her blog, Jo’s Journey Kicking Ass.

The group’s fund-raising efforts have been supported by their local community in Longridge, the companies that they work for, and even friends as far as Australia.

There was a huge welcome home at the Tap and Vent in Longridge with a raffle and prizes that had been donated locally and meant the raffle raised more than £2,500 alone.

Laura Stephenson, head of fund-raising at CancerHelp, said: “Many of the cyclists have had some experience of the cancer journey through friends or family members being diagnosed, and so this challenge presented the perfect opportunity to support other local patients by raising a phenomenal amount of money for a small charity who support so many.

“It has been fantastic to see such a determined group of people far exceed their fund-raising goals, they wanted to raise £5,000, which would have been amazing and so to raise in excess of £14,500 is incredible.

“The support they have got from their local community, companies, family and friends has been spectacular.

“It is amazing to see people coming together, supporting each other and raising so much to help those in their local community.

“This money will go a long way in providing services for those who have been diagnosed with cancer and will make a huge difference to them at a really tough time.”