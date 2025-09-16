Long delays are building on the M65 after a large diesel spillage closed the motorway near Bamber Bridge.

The motorway was closed westbound between junctions 2 (Clayton Brook) and 1 (Bamber Bridge) this afternoon.

National Highways North West warned due to the extent of the spillage 'it is highly likely this closure will be protracted' with an ‘extensive and complex clean-up’ required.

Long delays were building on the M65 after a large diesel spillage closed the motorway near Bamber Bridge | National Highways, AA

A spokesman for the traffic agency said: “Service providers are en route to the scene to clear the spillage.

“Once cleared, carriageway assessments will take place to determine if any damage has been caused to the road surface.”

Motorists were advised to allow extra time or even delay their journeys.

Diversion Route

Leave the M65 westbound at M65 J2/M61 J9 interchange.

At M65 Jct 2/M61 Jet 9 interchange, follow spur road westbound for 1.1 km.

At Tramway Lane/Sceptre Way Rbt, take second exit and follow Tramway Lane northbound for 0.3 km.

At Tramway Lane/Four Oaks Road Rbt, take first exit and follow Four Oaks Road westbound for 0.5 km

At Four Oaks Road/A6 Rbt, take second exit and follow A6 NB Preston Road for 0.5 km.

At A6/Walton Summit Road Rbt, take first exit and follow A6 northbound Church Road for 0.2km.

At A6/M6 Rbt, follow link road for 0.8km.

At M6 Jct 29/M65 Jct 1 interchange, rejoin M65 westbound.