Local businesswoman set to take on 200ft high abseil down Preston's Guild Tower

A woman is taking on new heights in a charity abseil to raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Businesswoman Laura Dewhurst, 34, surprised herself when she applied for the act after seeing an advert and is now set to swoop down the 200ft Guild Tower, Preston, on March 30.

To boost her charity fund Laura, who provides Hartbeeps’ baby and toddler classes, is also hosting a range of charity classes on Saturday, March 23 at Higher Walton Community Centre, Preston.

The class costs £6 as a donation through her Just Giving page with all the money raised going directly to St Catherine’s.

Laura, from Walton-Le-Dale, said: “I’m really happy that I can use my classes to get the local community together to support such a worthy cause.

“I have lost friends and family members to cancer and I know how important St Catherine’s hospice is. The last couple of years has taught me that life can change instantly and you never know when you may need that support, that’s why I signed up.

“Although I am not yet feeling nervous, I am sure I will on the day when I’m on top of the 200ft building.”

St Catherine’s Hospice is the only adult hospice serving the communities of Chorley, Longridge, Preston and South Ribble and supports people with all kinds of life-shortening illnesses.

People can contribute to Laura’s cause via her Just Giving page, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laura-dewhurst2.