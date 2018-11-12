Local act launches Creative Expo at UCLan

Local music duo FMA + 12 GAGE were VIP guest stars when they opened The Great Northern Creative Expo at UCLan earlier today.

Father and son Matthew Bennett and son Callum were delighted to be invited to be the launch act for the event which showcases the work of UCLan graduates.

Matthew said: “It went really well, We did the gig on the fourth floor of The Media Fctory. It was an honour to be chosen to do that.”

For UCLan graduate Matthew the day was especially important because it also saw the screening of his second film entitled “The Breach”, which he is hoping will repeat the success of his first award winning film “Patient 13”.

The creative Preston duo have had a busy year. Matthew, who was diagnosed as autistic just a few years ago, is proud they will be performing at the “Autism’s Got Talent” roadshow in New Brighton on November 23.

This autumn the duo also launched its debut album entitled “Parental Advisory.” Matthew said: "People have been telling us that they are blown away by our album ... it's such a good feeling when people are passionate about something we've spent so long working on."

• The Expo showcases the work of UCLan graduates.

