The public viewing of the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier has been cancelled as a result of Storm Darragh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic ship is berthed at Liverpool Cruise Terminal and was set to invite eager members of the public to come on board from 10:30 to 16:30 on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8, however, Liverpool City Council has now announced that Saturday’s viewing has been cancelled.

The sold-out event was to be the first public viewing since HMS Prince of Wales last docked in Liverpool on February 28, 2020. The news comes as Storm Darragh is expected to bring strong winds and rain to much of the country, with Met Office weather alerts warning of “danger to life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Prince of Wales. | Royal Navy

The worst weather conditions in Liverpool are expected on Saturday, with an amber alert in force from 1.00am until 9.00pm, and the Met Office warning that “injuries and danger to life is likely” from flying debris, large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Due to an amber weather warning, public viewing of HMS Prince of Wales on Saturday 7 December has been cancelled. All ticket-holders have been contacted. Public viewing for those with tickets for Sunday is currently still scheduled to go ahead.”

A spokesperson for Culture Liverpool added: “Tickets are non-transferable and alternative dates are unavailable due to the ship’s schedule. The Royal Navy, along with Global Ports Holding and Liverpool City Council sincerely apologise for any inconvenience – your safety remains our top priority.”

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].