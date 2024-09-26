Live

Live updates as 70-minute delays build on M6 near Preston after crash closes three lanes

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 16:33 BST
Delays of 70 minutes were reported on the M6 near Preston following a crash.

Three lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway between junctions 31 (Samlesbury) and 30 (Blacow Bridge) on Thursday afternoon.

National Highways said the closure was due to a collision and delays of 70 minutes were building in the area.

Follow our live blog for the latest information:

M6: Live updates after crash closes three lanes

Key Events

  • Three lanes closes on southbound carriageway after crash
  • 70-minute delays reported in the area
  • Lane three reopened
  • All lanes reopened shortly after 5.15pm
  • Residual delays of 65 minutes reported
  • Traffic returns to normal
Thu, 26 Sep, 2024, 19:42 BSTUpdated 19:43 BST

Thank you for following today's live blog

The incident has cleared.

Thu, 26 Sep, 2024, 19:41 BST

Traffic returns to normal

AA
Thu, 26 Sep, 2024, 19:02 BST

Delays easing on M6 southbound

AA
Thu, 26 Sep, 2024, 17:41 BST

Long delays remain in the area

AA
Thu, 26 Sep, 2024, 17:19 BST

All lanes reopen on M6 - residual delays of 65 minutes reported

Thu, 26 Sep, 2024, 16:59 BST

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 7.30pm and 7.45pm

National Highways said normal traffic conditions are expected between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

Thu, 26 Sep, 2024, 16:56 BSTUpdated 16:57 BST

Lane three reopened

National Highways have confirmed lane three has reopened, but lanes one and two remain closed while the scene is cleared.

Thu, 26 Sep, 2024, 16:54 BST

Delays building on the M55 and M61 as motorists attempt to join M6

Traffic maps show delays are building on the M55 and M61 as motorists attempt to join M6.

Delays on the M55 following the crash.Delays on the M55 following the crash.
Delays on the M55 following the crash. | National Highways
Thu, 26 Sep, 2024, 16:52 BSTUpdated 16:55 BST

Pictures from the scene

National Highways
National Highways
National Highways

Thu, 26 Sep, 2024, 16:49 BST

Delays of 70 minutes reported

National Highways said six miles of congestion was growing on the southbound carriageway.

AA
Thu, 26 Sep, 2024, 16:33 BST

Three lanes closed after crash

