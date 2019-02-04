LIVE: Homes are being evacuated as more than 100 firefighters battle huge warehouse blaze near Chorley

More than 100 firefighters are battling a huge warehouse blaze in Adlington, near Chorley.

Families are being evacuated from their homes as the fire consumes the building in Market Street, Adlington.

Follow our live blog for regular updates on the ongoing fire.

A huge fire has engulfed a warehouse in Market Street, Adlington, near Chorley on February 4.

