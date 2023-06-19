Paramedics found Lisa Price, 38, with head injuries after being called to an address in Spring Street on March 1, 2022.

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, with police alerted to the situation at around 10.20pm.

An inquest held at Accrington Town Hall on Friday (June 16) concluded Lisa’s death was accidental.

An inquest held at Accrington Town Hall concluded Lisa Price's death was accidental (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A tribute to Lisa from her family – mother Lynn Winter, stepfather Mark Winter, brother Daniel and her four children – was released following the inquest.

Her family said: “It is with deep sadness that Lisa was taken away from us too soon in her life, which has left a massive hole in our lives and life without her will never be the same.

“Lisa wasn’t perfect, but she was a happy go lucky person with a huge bubbly personality – she would light up the room whenever she walked in.

“She loved people and people loved her, but the love for her family and her four children, Kian, Lexi, Nevaeh and Niley was the most important thing to her.

“Mum, you are our shining star and you will never be forgotten. Forever in our hearts and love you always.

“The family would like to thank Lancashire Police force for their undertakings into the investigation and all those who took part in it.”