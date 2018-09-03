Lifeboat crew in Morecambe faced abuse and threats of violence after launch to rescue six youngsters in water

Drunk teenagers threatened lifeboat volunteers with violence after they were called to help the youngsters in the sea.

Members of HM Coastguard and Morecambe’s RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew had been called after six young people were seen in the water fully clothed near the Clock Tower.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: "The volunteers arrived on scene to greeted by abuse and threats of violence from the children - all of whom were clearly heavily intoxicated by alcohol.

"In spite of this the crew continued to offer support until police officers and an ambulance crew arrived."

It was the second time in 48 hours that the coastguard and the RNLI had dealt with such an incident.

The children, who were aged between 11 and 15, had been spotted in the sea at 6.15pm on Sunday, September 2.