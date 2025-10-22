Lidl.

Lidl has revealed the opening date for its new store.

Spanning 1,334m², the new store on Marine Drive in Southport will feature the discounter’s in-store bakery, iconic Middle of Lidl, and customer facilities, including toilets with baby-changing stations.

Outside, there will be ample parking for cars and bicycles as well as electric vehicle chargers. Some of the store’s power will also be captured from solar panels on the roof.

In a boost for the local economy, the multi-million pound investment is also creating up to 40 new jobs.

The new Southport store will open for the first time on Thursday (October 23) and is inviting the local community to come along for the grand opening weekend.

The supermarket will be open from 8.00am following a ribbon cutting ceremony with pupils from Larkfield Primary School. The opening day will see complimentary food sampling, as well as prizes up for grabs.

Stuart Jardine, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, commented: “For over two decades we have been creating Lidl fans across Southport and are delighted to open our doors to our newest store. We’re excited to improve access for residents to our affordable and high-quality products, making it even easier for households to save on their weekly shop.

“Thank you to everyone who has played a part in helping to make this store a reality. It’s always an exciting moment when we’re finally able to see our plans come to life and make a difference to local communities.”

The store will be open from 8.00am–10.00pm Monday to Saturday and 10.00am–4.00pm on Sundays.