Library book is returned to Preston's Myerscough College nearly half a century too late

The term slow reader has reached a new level at one Lancashire library.

Staff at Myerscough College, near Preston, have just taken delivery of a book borrowed nearly half a century ago.

The date stamp on the book

The horticultural tome about orchids was returned 48 years after it was borrowed from the library at the former Myerscough College campus at Winmarleigh, near Garstang, back in July, 1971.

Still in pristine condition, the publication, entitled ‘Orchids – 56 plates in colour’, written by the author, Jaroslav Oplt, should have notched up a fine of around £3,500,

The specialist hard-backed book includes 56 hand-drawn illustrations was published in 1970.

It bares the stamp of Myerscough’s former name, the Lancashire College of Agriculture.

Head of library and learning resources at the Bilsborrow college Jon Humfrey says isn’t chasing up the debt - and the book has gone straight back onto the shelves.

He said: “We’re very grateful to whoever has returned it after all this time.

"The book has been very well cared for by its borrower and is in immaculate condition. The library fine of £3,494.40 will of course be waived, and as the book is still relevant to our current students, it’s now back on the shelves and ready to be borrowed again.”

Jon added: “In our electronic age, where information can be found quickly and easily online, but is often temporary, this story shows that the printed book is still as durable and long lasting as ever.

“There used to be a student library at our former site at Winmarleigh, where we had a campus up until the 1990s.

Back when this book was first borrowed, things were done a little differently.”